Cade Cunningham Drops 24 in Pistons' NBA Summer League Win over Knicks

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham put on the first of what the Detroit Pistons hope will be many monster performances against the New York Knicks, dropping 24 points in a 93-87 victory at the Las Vegas Summer League.

It was unquestionably Cunningham's best performance of the exhibition slate. The Oklahoma State product went 8-of-14 shooting from the field with seven rebounds, three assists and one block while hitting seven three-pointers, many in catch-and-shoot situations. He did it all in 28 minutes.

In his previous two Summer League games, Cunningham scored 20 points and 12 points, respectively. He's already showing noticeable improvement as he begins to settle in with his new team.

That helped the Pistons race out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter, but New York quickly battled back thanks to a game-high 31-point outing from sophomore Obi Toppin, who put on a statement game himself.

Toppin went 13-of-20 from the field with nine rebounds as Immanuel Quickly added 15 points and nine assists.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Detroit guard Killian Hayes was more than able to match his counterpart, however, finishing with seven points, six assists, five rebounds and a numbed of jaw-dropping moments.

Cunningham, Hayes & Co. will get another opportunity to continue building chemistry on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center as the Summer League rolls on. At the rate the duo continues to improve, these are becoming must-watch games for Pistons fans who want a glimpse at the team's future.