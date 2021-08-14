Jonathan Kuminga Shines as Warriors Beat Thunder in NBA Summer League Action

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Moses Moody scored 22 points and Jonathan Kuminga had 18 as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-84 in NBA Summer League play from Las Vegas' Cox Pavilion on Friday.

Golden State ended the game on a 13-0 run over the final 3:09 in regulation. Moody and Kuminga each had a pair of buckets, with the latter player punctuating the game with a dunk.

Moody, the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, kicked off the stretch with this tough bucket:

The young Warriors shined early and often.

Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick, found a cutting Payton for a layup in the first quarter:

He later hit a three-pointer from the wing to cut the Thunder's lead to 22-18:

However, it was the Moody show early and often, hitting his five first shots, which included a trio of three-pointers:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kuminga also continued to show off in Summer League play, though, slicing into the lane and elevating before throwing down a nasty dunk:

Four other Warriors scored in double digits, led by JaQuori McLaughlin's 14 points. Gary Payton II added 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Rob Edwards' 23 points paced the Thunder, who led by as many 12 points. Theo Maledon added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Turnovers hurt the Thunder, who committed 18 to the Warriors' seven. Golden State had 10 blocks and steals apiece.

The New Orleans Pelicans are next up for the Dubs. Game time is Sunday at 9 p.m. ET from Cox Pavilion.