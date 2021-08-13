Lonzo Ball Says Bulls Are the 'Perfect Place' for Him After Pelicans Sign-and-Trade

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

In his first official press conference as a member of the Chicago Bulls, Lonzo Ball sounds like he's very happy at his new home.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ball called Chicago the "perfect place" for him because he felt like his skill set would fit in well.

"[The Bulls] were the team that stood out that really wanted me for me," he explained. "I wanted to go somewhere I’m appreciated and can play my game. Chicago is the perfect place for that."

The Bulls announced on Aug. 8 they acquired Ball in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash considerations to the Pelicans as part of the deal.

Ball was a significant part of the Bulls' free-agent makeover as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They also added DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Daniel Theis to boost their roster depth.

The key to making everything work, though, is Ball's ability as a playmaker to help facilitate things for Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeRozan.

His skill at running the open floor should make Chicago's transition offense very good after it ranked 27th in percentage of shots in transition last season.

Ball is coming off his best offensive season in 2020-21 with the Pelicans. The 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points per game on 37.8 percent three-point shooting in 55 starts.

The Bulls have finished under .500 in each of the past four seasons, including a 31-41 record in 2020-21.