Woj: Giannis' Brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo Agrees to 2-Year Contract with Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has reportedly re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Friday. Financial details of the deal weren't immediately released.

The elder Antetokounmpo was a second-round pick of the New York Knicks in the 2014 draft. He spent most of his first U.S. stint in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, making just two appearances for New York during the 2015-16 season.

He returned stateside in 2019 to sign with Milwaukee after time playing in Andorra and the brothers' home country Greece.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 rebounds in 8.8 minutes while playing a depth role across 77 games for the Bucks over the past two seasons. He scored nine points in 13 appearances during last season's playoffs as the team captured the 2021 NBA title.

Earlier this month, Thanasis and Giannis traveled home to Athens with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"We are happy to be back and that we could bring the trophy with us," Giannis told reporters. "... We had to go through a long process [to bring the NBA's championship trophy to Greece]."

There are two other basketball-playing Antetokounmpo brothers: Kostas, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and Alex, who plays for Spanish side UCAM Murcia.

The Bucks have been able to retain most of the key players from their title run, led by Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, and they've added some additional wing depth in the likes of Rodney Hood and Grayson Allen in the offseason.

In turn, Thanasis figures to remain in a low-volume depth role for Milwaukee over the next two years barring a rash of injuries at the forward spots.