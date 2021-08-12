X

    NBA Summer League 2021: Scores and Highlights from Thursday's Las Vegas Results

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 13, 2021

    It's another busy day in the desert with 16 NBA teams in action at the Las Vegas Summer League. The San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets got things started early with a 106-105 victory for the Spurs.

    That loss dropped the Hornets to 0-3 to begin the exhibition slate, but as always, Summer League is less about the scores than the individual performances. Charlotte rookie James Bouknight was electric with 23 points, eight assists and four rebounds. 

    Yet it was San Antonio's Tre Jones who stole the spotlight, dropping 34 points with nine assists and eight rebounds including the game winning bucket.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TRE JONES FOR THE WIN 🚨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/KL1S1h9pWl">pic.twitter.com/KL1S1h9pWl</a>

    Jones' older brother, Tyus, won Las Vegas Summer League MVP in 2016. Tre looks ready follow in his footsteps. 

    Here's a look at the rest of the day's action.

    NBA Summer League Scores—Aug. 12

    San Antonio Spurs 106, Charlotte Hornets 105

    Minnesota Timberwolves 78, Chicago Bulls 59 

    Brooklyn Nets 84, Washington Wizards 81 (2OT)

    Indiana Pacers 97, Portland Trail Blazers 64

    Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

    Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

    Thursday's Highlights

    Jones was far from the only younger brother of an NBA star to show off in Thursday's opening game.

    LiAngelo Ball played 12 minutes off the bench, sank 3-of-9 field goals for eight points including a buzzer-beater from mid-court just before halftime. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GELO AT THE BUZZER 🚨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ahgWxkHveI">pic.twitter.com/ahgWxkHveI</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kai Jones 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/qtAY9OAO2f">pic.twitter.com/qtAY9OAO2f</a>

    The second game of the day saw Chicago Bulls sophomore Patrick Williams continue to showcase his improvement since the regular season ended. The Florida State alum had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

    He also had a few thunderous dunks that may have been felt back in the Windy City. 

    Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

    Pat out here looking like a MONSTER. <a href="https://t.co/0C9sqNaqpU">pic.twitter.com/0C9sqNaqpU</a>

    The only concern for the Bulls on Thursday is the health of second-year guard Devon Dotson, who was held out of the second half with an ankle injury. The Kansas product got the start against the Timberwolves but played just 11 minutes. 

    The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards both got to see their rookies knock down clutch shots. Wizards small forward Corey Kispert hit a three to force overtime, then Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to capture the win.

    NBA @NBA

    Corey Kispert knocks down the clutch triple and it’s heading to OT on ESPNU! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/m3I5oO2yxT">pic.twitter.com/m3I5oO2yxT</a>

    NBA Summer League @NBASummerLeague

    WOW CAM THOMAS! UNBELIEVABLE! <a href="https://t.co/DI8sUbP982">pic.twitter.com/DI8sUbP982</a>

    Thomas finished with a game-high 31 points.

