NBA Summer League 2021: Scores and Highlights from Thursday's Las Vegas Results

It's another busy day in the desert with 16 NBA teams in action at the Las Vegas Summer League. The San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets got things started early with a 106-105 victory for the Spurs.

That loss dropped the Hornets to 0-3 to begin the exhibition slate, but as always, Summer League is less about the scores than the individual performances. Charlotte rookie James Bouknight was electric with 23 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Yet it was San Antonio's Tre Jones who stole the spotlight, dropping 34 points with nine assists and eight rebounds including the game winning bucket.

Jones' older brother, Tyus, won Las Vegas Summer League MVP in 2016. Tre looks ready follow in his footsteps.

Here's a look at the rest of the day's action.

NBA Summer League Scores—Aug. 12

San Antonio Spurs 106, Charlotte Hornets 105

Minnesota Timberwolves 78, Chicago Bulls 59

Brooklyn Nets 84, Washington Wizards 81 (2OT)

Indiana Pacers 97, Portland Trail Blazers 64

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Thursday's Highlights

Jones was far from the only younger brother of an NBA star to show off in Thursday's opening game.

LiAngelo Ball played 12 minutes off the bench, sank 3-of-9 field goals for eight points including a buzzer-beater from mid-court just before halftime.

The second game of the day saw Chicago Bulls sophomore Patrick Williams continue to showcase his improvement since the regular season ended. The Florida State alum had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

He also had a few thunderous dunks that may have been felt back in the Windy City.

The only concern for the Bulls on Thursday is the health of second-year guard Devon Dotson, who was held out of the second half with an ankle injury. The Kansas product got the start against the Timberwolves but played just 11 minutes.

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards both got to see their rookies knock down clutch shots. Wizards small forward Corey Kispert hit a three to force overtime, then Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to capture the win.

Thomas finished with a game-high 31 points.

