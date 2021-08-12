Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Agree to Reported 4-Year, $176.3M Contract in Free Agency

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard signed a reported four-year, $176.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The pact includes a player option for the final year.

