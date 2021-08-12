Blake Griffin Calls Returning to Nets a 'No Brainer,' Talks 'Unfinished Business'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Blake Griffin didn't even consider going anywhere else in free agency.

The Nets forward told reporters Thursday that returning to Brooklyn was a "no-brainer."

“It was a no-brainer for me. That was the conversation; we as a team didn’t accomplish what we wanted…We feel like there’s definitely unfinished business," Griffin said.

Griffin played 26 regular-season games with the Nets last season after reaching a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He took an even larger role in the postseason due to injuries, starting all 12 of the Nets' games as they fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Brooklyn signed Griffin to a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum. He will be eligible for "Early Bird" rights next offseason, which could lead to him netting a substantial raise if he performs at the same level he did last season.

The Nets represent Griffin's best chance at a ring in this stage of his career. They appear to be the overwhelming championship favorites, and it's hard to see any team competing so long as Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving stay healthy.