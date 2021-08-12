Spurs Down LiAngelo Ball, Hornets in Summer League on Tre Jones' Game-winner

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball had his first off game of the NBA Summer League season on Thursday in the Charlotte Hornets' 106-105 loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Tre Jones played the role of hero for the Spurs with the go-ahead layup with 1.6 seconds remaining. The Duke product scored a game-high 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting, adding nine assists and eight rebounds in 29 minutes.

Hornets rookie James Bouknight had a fantastic bounce-back performance after being held in check by Davion Mitchell on Monday. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had 23 points on 11-of-23 shooting and eight assists with zero turnovers.

Ball was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting in 12 minutes. He entered today averaging 13 points in the first two games, including going 5-of-8 from three-point range against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Even though Ball didn't have his most efficient scoring day, he did provide one of the game's best highlights. 'Gelo made a 38-foot three-pointer off an inbounds pass with 0.6 seconds before halftime.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There was initially some confusion about whether or not the basket would count because the clock didn't start, but the shot was eventually confirmed.

After joining the G League's Oklahoma City Blue as a practice player in December 2019, Ball signed with the team in early March 2020 but didn't appear in a game because the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the remainder of the season.

Ball signed a training camp deal with the Detroit Pistons prior to the start of the 2020 campaign, but he was waived on Dec. 13 before getting into a game.

The early returns from Ball during the summer league have been largely positive. He's facing an uphill battle to make the Hornets roster, but if he continues to play well, another club could give him a chance.

Charlotte will be off tomorrow before playing the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The Spurs will wrap up their summer league schedule on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets before the playoffs begin.