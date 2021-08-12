Damian Lillard Tells Fan to 'Bet A Million' That He Won't Join Lakers This Offseason

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Even though fans continue to speculate about Damian Lillard's future, the Portland Trail Blazers star is doing his best to shut down at least some of the talk.

Responding to a fan on Twitter about how much money he should put down on the six-time All-Star joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Lillard said to "bet a million."

There are several reasons the Lakers are unlikely to get Lillard right now. The most important one: Neither he nor the Blazers have given any indication they are looking to move on at this point.

Another problem is the Lakers would have a difficult time building an enticing package for Lillard. Their 2022 and 2024 first-round draft picks belong to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

The Pelicans also have the right to swap picks with the Lakers in 2023. Most of Los Angeles' young players, with the possible exception of Talen Horton-Tucker, who would have been attractive to Portland in a potential deal have already been moved.

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart went to New Orleans in the Davis deal two years ago. Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell were dealt to the Washington Wizards in the Russell Westbrook trade on Aug. 6.

The Lakers have no cap space with Westbrook, Davis and LeBron James set to make a combined $120.75 million next season.

It's still possible that at some point Lillard decides he wants to leave Portland, but the odds of the Lakers being his destination before the start of the 2021-22 season look so remote that the 31-year-old says he is willing to risk $1 million on a bet.