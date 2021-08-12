Warriors' Stephen Curry 'Would Love' to Play for Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is a three-time champion and two-time MVP. The one major thing missing from his basketball legacy is Olympic gold.

Curry says he hopes to change that in 2024.

"I hope so, bro. Like, this year, I don't have any regrets about not playing. It just personally wasn't the right time, with knowing how everything went this year and looking forward to next year," Curry told Carmelo Anthony on his What's In Your Glass? podcast. "But, uh, it is only three years away. But that would be an amazing, you know, opportunity. I haven't played in the Olympics, and that's what made this summer and decision extremely difficult knowing I hadn't had that opportunity. But yeah, I would love to play if it makes sense."

Curry chose to sit out the 2021 Summer Games in order to rest a tailbone fracture that hindered him during the NBA season. He sat out the 2016 Summer Olympics for rest as well.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will likely be Curry's last chance to participate on the biggest international stage. He will be 36 years old at the time and possibly pushing the twilight of his NBA career—perhaps past the point when he's the focal point of a team that wants to win a championship.

If the onus is lesser for him in Golden State by 2024, perhaps it'll make sense for him to wear Team USA colors. However, if Curry is still shouldering the majority of the load, odds are his aging body will need a full offseason.

Curry would be the oldest men's basketball Olympian in history if he were to suit up.