Former NFL LB Rey Maualuga Reportedly Arrested on DUI, Criminal Mischief Charges

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Rey Maualuga was arrested Wednesday in Kentucky.

Per TMZ Sports, Maualuga was booked into Kenton County Jail on charges of DUI, criminal mischief first degree and criminal mischief third degree.

TMZ reported Maualuga is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, though details of his arrest are still unclear at this point.

Maualuga was formally booked in Kenton County Jail at 8:19 p.m. local time on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old rose to national prominence at USC from 2005 to 2008. He was named to the All-Pac-10 first team three consecutive years (2006-08), and won the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and Bednarik Award as the nation's best defensive player in 2008.

Maualuga was a second-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009. The Oklahoma native spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Bengals.

He signed with the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2017 season but was waived midway through the year after being arrested on a battery charge in Miami. That charge was later dropped after Maualuga reached a plea deal.