Former Bengals LB Rey Maualuga Has Battery Charges Dropped

Free-agent linebacker Rey Maualuga reached a plea deal in his battery case that will allow him to avoid jail time.

TMZ Sports reported Maualuga agreed to enter into a diversionary program in exchange for getting the charges dropped. He will have to attend anger management classes and avoid any further trouble with the law.

Miami police arrested Maualuga last November after he allegedly grabbed a bar employee's throat regarding a dispute over his bar tab.

