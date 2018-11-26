Former Bengals LB Rey Maualuga Has Battery Charges Dropped

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

This is a 2016 photo of Rey Maualuga of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image reflects the Cincinnati Bengals active roster as of Tuesday, June 14, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Free-agent linebacker Rey Maualuga reached a plea deal in his battery case that will allow him to avoid jail time.

TMZ Sports reported Maualuga agreed to enter into a diversionary program in exchange for getting the charges dropped. He will have to attend anger management classes and avoid any further trouble with the law.

Miami police arrested Maualuga last November after he allegedly grabbed a bar employee's throat regarding a dispute over his bar tab.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL's Wild Card Race Is Completely Bonkers 🍿

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Wild Card Race Is Completely Bonkers 🍿

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Reid Drug Tested for 6th Time Since Signing

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reid Drug Tested for 6th Time Since Signing

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Vikings Shut Down Rodgers in Critical Win

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vikings Shut Down Rodgers in Critical Win

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Hasn't Given Up Hope on Playoffs 🙃

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Hasn't Given Up Hope on Playoffs 🙃

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report