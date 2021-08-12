Report: Patriots' Cam Newton, Mac Jones Both Expected to Play vs. WFT in Preseason

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly planning to play both of their top two quarterbacks, Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones, in Thursday's preseason opener against the Washington Football Team.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported it's unclear how long Newton and Jones will remain in the exhibition game, but Newton is expected to take the "initial snaps" as the Pats' projected starter ahead of the 2021 season.

