NBA Summer League 2021: Scores and Highlights from Wednesday's Las Vegas Results

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas got wild Wednesday as two games went to double overtime, the Miami Heat won in sudden death and 14 teams in total got a chance to show off their skills.

Just a pretty average day in the desert for the Association.

Miami's Max Strus had the shot of the day, drilling a game-winning three-pointer over Memphis Grizzlies swingman John Konchar in epic fashion.

Strus finished with a game-high 32 points—shooting 7-of-17 behind the arc—to go with nine rebounds. Aside from the final play of the game, Konchar had a rather solid day himself, scoring 12 points with 11 boards, six assists and two blocks.

Rookie Ziaire Williams put together a noteworthy performance as well with a team-high 19 points while shooting 4-of-6 behind the arc.

Here's a look at the rest of the day's action.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Summer League Scores—August 11

Golden State Warriors 90, Toronto Raptors 84

New Orleans Pelicans 80, Oklahoma City Thunder 65

Cleveland Cavaliers 94, Orlando Magic 84

Miami Heat 97, Memphis Grizzlies 94 (2OT)

Brooklyn Nets 97, Milwaukee Bucks 91

Utah Jazz 81, Dallas Mavericks 80 (2OT)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

Wednesday Highlights

The Golden State Warriors' rookie duo of Jonathan Kuminga (18 points) and Moses Moody (14 points) is starting to find its groove in Vegas.

Kuminga sank three three-pointers and collected four rebounds, but he continued to struggle with his efficiency from the floor, shooting 5-of-17. He did, however, show off the type of moves that had the Warriors thrilled to take him No. 7 overall, pump-faking his way past multiple defenders in the lane to create separation at the rim.

Yet the most eye-popping plays came from Gary Payton II (13 points), who threw down a few thundering dunks.

The Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (13 points) struggled on offense, shooting 2-of-8, but did collect eight rounds as he gets up to speed. Forward Precious Achiuwa, acquired in a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry with the Heat, finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds as well.

No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley (15 points) continues to settle in with the Cleveland Cavaliers and showcased his range, passing and rebounding, collecting seven boards and six assists, while sophomore Isaac Okoro (15 points) pulled off one of the best posters of summer league.

On the other end of the floor, it was rookie Jalen Suggs leading the Magic with 16 points, eight boards and five assists with a few noteworthy highlights, too.

The Oklahoma City Thunder kept Josh Giddey on the bench Wednesday with an ankle injury, but rookies Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins quickly filled in for him. Wiggins played 23 minutes off the bench with a team-high 16 points. Robinson-Earl scored eight points with four boards, two assists and two steals.

Utah Jazz big man Udoka Azubuike continues to show off his development over the last year as he bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G League. The big man out of Kansas dropped 11 points with eight rebounds and six blocks. He also hit the game-tying shot to force double overtime just before time expired.

Cam Thomas is looking like a steal at the end of the first round of the 2021 draft for the Brooklyn Nets. He played 30 minutes off the bench Wednesday, scored a game-high 22 points and nailed three three-pointers in the process, while teammate David Duke Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Summer league action in Las Vegas continues Thursday with eight more games. The Chicago Bulls and sophomore sensation Patrick Williams highlight the early slate, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 4 p.m. ET.