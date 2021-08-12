Jonathan Kuminga Leads Warriors to Summer League Win vs. Scottie Barnes, Raptors

Jonathan Kuminga Leads Warriors to Summer League Win vs. Scottie Barnes, RaptorsAugust 12, 2021
Jonathan Kuminga's 18 points guided the Golden State Warriors to a 90-84 win over the Toronto Raptors during NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft shot just 5-of-17 but made 3-of-6 three-pointers and added four rebounds, a pair of steals and a block. He also showcased his lofty potential on multiple occasions with his defense, perimeter shooting and post moves:
Fellow Warriors lottery pick Moses Moody (No. 14) had 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting (3-of-7 from three-point range). He nailed this three to put the Warriors up 44-35 in the second quarter:
Warriors guard Gary Payton II also shined with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one hammer dunk:
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, the 2021 draft's No. 4 selection, had 13 points and eight boards. He shot just 2-of-8 but made 8-of-12 free throws and got the best of Kuminga on this move despite the Warrior forward's solid defense:
Six Raptors scored in double figures led by Malachi Flynn's 16. Precious Achiuwa (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Dalano Banton (10 points, 12 rebounds) added double-doubles.
Golden State took control of this game in the second quarter, when the Dubs outscored the Raps 27-16 and took a 44-35 halftime lead. The Warriors led by as many as 15 and took a 66-56 lead into the fourth before holding on for the six-point win.
Overall, Warriors were out-rebounded 66-47, but shot 15-of-32 from three-point range en route to the victory.