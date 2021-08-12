X

    Jonathan Kuminga Leads Warriors to Summer League Win vs. Scottie Barnes, Raptors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 12, 2021

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jonathan Kuminga's 18 points guided the Golden State Warriors to a 90-84 win over the Toronto Raptors during NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

    The No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft shot just 5-of-17 but made 3-of-6 three-pointers and added four rebounds, a pair of steals and a block. He also showcased his lofty potential on multiple occasions with his defense, perimeter shooting and post moves:

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    🚫 JK sent that all the way back to The Bay 🚫 <a href="https://t.co/DfLYdIMj9T">pic.twitter.com/DfLYdIMj9T</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    🎯🎯🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/JonathanKuming6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonathanKuming6</a> || <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/aq6QEE5Uqq">pic.twitter.com/aq6QEE5Uqq</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    that's niiiice, JK 👏<br><br>📺 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/258FZMnaB3">pic.twitter.com/258FZMnaB3</a>

    Fellow Warriors lottery pick Moses Moody (No. 14) had 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting (3-of-7 from three-point range). He nailed this three to put the Warriors up 44-35 in the second quarter:

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Justinian ➡️ Gary ➡️ Moses<br><br>📺 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/LzeEZGUu1S">pic.twitter.com/LzeEZGUu1S</a>

    Warriors guard Gary Payton II also shined with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one hammer dunk:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GARY PAYTON II OH MY 😱🔨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/WDxNddfrPA">pic.twitter.com/WDxNddfrPA</a>

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, the 2021 draft's No. 4 selection, had 13 points and eight boards. He shot just 2-of-8 but made 8-of-12 free throws and got the best of Kuminga on this move despite the Warrior forward's solid defense:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Scottie Barnes took Kuminga to school 📚 <a href="https://twitter.com/brhoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brhoops</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a>) <a href="https://t.co/jHYXetURbf">pic.twitter.com/jHYXetURbf</a>

    Six Raptors scored in double figures led by Malachi Flynn's 16. Precious Achiuwa (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Dalano Banton (10 points, 12 rebounds) added double-doubles.

    Golden State took control of this game in the second quarter, when the Dubs outscored the Raps 27-16 and took a 44-35 halftime lead. The Warriors led by as many as 15 and took a 66-56 lead into the fourth before holding on for the six-point win.

    Overall, Warriors were out-rebounded 66-47, but shot 15-of-32 from three-point range en route to the victory.

