Jonathan Kuminga Leads Warriors to Summer League Win vs. Scottie Barnes, Raptors

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga's 18 points guided the Golden State Warriors to a 90-84 win over the Toronto Raptors during NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft shot just 5-of-17 but made 3-of-6 three-pointers and added four rebounds, a pair of steals and a block. He also showcased his lofty potential on multiple occasions with his defense, perimeter shooting and post moves:

Fellow Warriors lottery pick Moses Moody (No. 14) had 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting (3-of-7 from three-point range). He nailed this three to put the Warriors up 44-35 in the second quarter:

Warriors guard Gary Payton II also shined with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one hammer dunk:

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, the 2021 draft's No. 4 selection, had 13 points and eight boards. He shot just 2-of-8 but made 8-of-12 free throws and got the best of Kuminga on this move despite the Warrior forward's solid defense:

Six Raptors scored in double figures led by Malachi Flynn's 16. Precious Achiuwa (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Dalano Banton (10 points, 12 rebounds) added double-doubles.

Golden State took control of this game in the second quarter, when the Dubs outscored the Raps 27-16 and took a 44-35 halftime lead. The Warriors led by as many as 15 and took a 66-56 lead into the fourth before holding on for the six-point win.

Overall, Warriors were out-rebounded 66-47, but shot 15-of-32 from three-point range en route to the victory.