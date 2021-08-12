Evan Mobley, Cavaliers Beat Magic in Summer League Despite Jalen Suggs' Strong Game

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Two top-five picks from the 2021 NBA draft went head-to-head in summer league action Wednesday as Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic.

Cleveland earned a 94-84 win, but all eyes were on the highly regarded prospects as they lived up to expectations with stat-sheet-filling efforts.

Mobley tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block in the win, while Suggs was just as good with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal. Neither took over offensively, but each showed the versatility we have come to expect from the young players.

Suggs especially turned heads with his highlight-reel plays in the game, coming through with big moments while dunking, shooting and passing:

He couldn't match his 24-point effort in his debut, but Suggs didn't force anything and showed his ability to impact a game.

The No. 5 overall pick is clearly ready to make a quick transition to the NBA and be a top player for Orlando this season.

Mobley didn't have as many explosive plays, but he arguably made a bigger impact while leading his team to victory. The center showed his range offensively with one three-pointer and more scoring from the perimeter:

He also showcased his vision with a quality pass to set up a huge Isaac Okoro slam:

The appeal of Mobley entering the draft was his ability to contribute in a lot of ways, and this was on display through Wednesday's game:

The flashes of strong play should be enough for Cavaliers fans to be excited about the future.

With six total players in double figures, including Okoro's 15 points, Cleveland also had enough balance to cruise to victory.

Both Mobley and Suggs must improve their efficiency on offense, especially after shooting issues in their first games. They have still each produced strong starts in summer league while proving they can help teams in a lot of ways.