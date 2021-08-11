Michael Jordan, Jerry Reinsdorf Named Co-Presenters for Toni Kukoc's HOF Induction

Set Number: X48216

Toni Kukoc, who is a Class of 2021 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will be presented by former teammate and NBA legend Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls governor Jerry Reinsdorf, per Hoophall.com.

Kukoc, who was inducted via the International Committee, will join a class of inductees that includes Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Bill Russell (as a coach), the WNBA's Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson and coaches Jay Wright and Rick Adelman.

The 52-year-old Kukoc won three NBA titles with the Bulls during his career and was the 1995-96 Sixth Man of the Year award winner. His best years came with Chicago, where he averaged 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He was also a three-time Euroleague champion, three-time EuroLeague Final Four MVP, the 1990 FIBA World Championship MVP and the 1991 FIBA EuroBasket MVP.