Spurs' Becky Hammon on HC Opportunities: 'Please Don't Hire Me to Check a Box'

Becky Hammon remains steadfast in her desire to be an NBA head coach, but she wants to get one of the league's 30 jobs based on merit.

Speaking to the Associated Press in a phone interview, Hammon opened up about not wanting to be a token hire if an opportunity presents itself.

"Please don't hire me to check a box," she said. "That's the worst thing you can do for me. Hire me because of my skill sets and coaching, who am I as a person, hire me for those."

