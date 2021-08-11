NBA Summer League 2021: Scores and Highlights from Tuesday's Las Vegas Results

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Day 3 of the NBA Summer League continued from Las Vegas on Tuesday with six games taking place.

The action included a dominant 33-point performance from Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith, Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper's game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer and the NBA draft's top two picks (Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green) squaring off.

Here's a look at scores, highlights and recaps from Day 3.

Scores

Atlanta Hawks 84, Indiana Pacers 83

Boston Celtics 107, Denver Nuggets 82

Chicago Bulls 92, San Antonio Spurs 89

Houston Rockets 111, Detroit Pistons 91

Sacramento Kings 89, Washington Wizards 75

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11 p.m. ET)

Hawks 84, Pacers 83

Sharife Cooper's game-winning corner three-pointer at the buzzer gave Atlanta an 84-83 win over the Indiana Pacers:

Hawks point guard Trae Young was in attendance and began rushing the court following the shot before being called back:

The former Auburn guard, who was the No. 48 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, finished with 21 points and nine assists. Jalen Johnson (No. 20 selection) had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double two nights after he dropped 20 points in his Summer League debut.

Chris Duarte (No. 13) hit five three-pointers en route to 21 points for the Pacers. Cassius Stanley had 14 points in 21 minutes.

Celtics 107, Nuggets 82

There was no stopping Nesmith on Tuesday as he shot 13-of-18 (7-of-9 from three-point range) en route to his game-high 33 points in just 21 minutes.

Payton Pritchard's 21-point, 12-assist day helped Boston open up a 66-46 halftime lead. Carsen Edwards contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, five dimes and two steals.

However, the highlight of the game (and maybe league-wide) was courtesy of Romeo Langford and this poster dunk:

Nuggets big man Bol Bol dominated in defeat, dropping 26 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes. Nah'Shon Hyland, who Denver took No. 26 overall in the 2021 NBA draft, added 16 points and seven assists.

Bulls 92, Spurs 89

Patrick Williams' 30 points helped the Chicago Bulls overcome a 22-point second-quarter deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 92-89.

Williams scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half, including seven in the last two minutes. His seven-foot floater with 52 seconds remaining and dunk with nine seconds left in regulation turned an 88-87 edge into a 92-87 lead.

Tre Jones got a bucket back for the Spurs, but San Antonio was unable to get the ball back before the buzzer.

Jones led San Antonio with 23 points, and Jaylen Morris added 20.

Rockets 111, Pistons 91

Green's 25 points led the Rockets to a 111-91 win over the Detroit Pistons and Cunningham, who ended the evening with 20 points and three steals.

Both players showcased their talents, with Cunningham going behind the back and drilling a three-pointer with Green defending him:

Cunningham's crossover is going to be a serious problem if summer-league play is any indication:

Green was hot from three-point range, though, drilling 3-of-5 and letting Cunningham know about it:

Otherwise, the Rockets' first-rounders excelled, with Alperen Sengun (21 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Josh Christopher (15 points, seven assists) doing work.

For the Pistons, consensus men's college hoops player of the year Luka Garza ended the night with 15 points in just 16 minutes.

Saben Lee (13 points) and Saddiq Bey (12 points) also helped guide the Pistons' offense.

Kings 89, Wizards 75

Louis King's 16 points led six Sacramento Kings players who scored 10 or more en route to a 89-75 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Kings guard Davion Mitchell, the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, added 12 points and four assists. His three-pointer capped a game-opening 8-0 run:

Washington fought back and tied the game at 21 before the end of the first quarter, but Sacramento pulled away over the next two frames to take a 73-59 lead going into the fourth.

Wizards guard Caleb Homesley led all scorers with 17 points. Washington forward Corey Kispert, the No. 15 pick, had eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.

The Wizards shot just 7-of-29 from three-point range on a rough offensive night when they also committed 21 turnovers.