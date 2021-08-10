Mets GM Zack Scott Says Recent Struggles Have Been 'Unacceptably Bad'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets ended July 28 with a 54-46 record and a four-game lead in the National League East. Since then, they've gone 2-9 and averaged just 2.73 runs per game, falling to 56-55.

Naturally, Mets general manager Zack Scott isn't pleased with the team's recent results coupled with the slightly above-average marks before the recent slide.

“We’ve played very mediocre baseball for most of the year," Scott said, per Tim Britton of The Athletic. "This stretch has been…unacceptably bad.”

That 56-55 mark has the Mets sitting third in the NL East and 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who just swept New York in a three-game series in Philadelphia.

The Mets will hope to turn their season around beginning Tuesday when they welcome the Washington Nationals for a three-game series. The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will follow the Nats into Citi Field for a three-game set.

Injuries have notably hampered the Mets' season, with shortstop Francisco Lindor (oblique), ace starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom (elbow) and infielder Luis Guillorme (strained left hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. David Peterson (fracture in right foot) is also on the 60-day IL.

In addition, infielder Javier Baez is out of the starting lineup Tuesday with lower-back tightness, although the Mets are hopeful he can contribute off the bench, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Scott was asked specifically about "soft-tissue injuries" and defending the team's training staff while noting that players may not be fully complying with recovery plans:

The Mets don't have much time to turn their season around. The rebuilding Nats, who underwent a midseason fire sale, should hypothetically give the Mets a chance to have a winning series.

However, the Mets will play either the 67-45 Dodgers or 71-41 San Francisco Giants in their next 10 games following the Washington matchups. Seven of those games will be on the road.

For now, the Mets will look to break their four-game losing streak by giving the ball to Carlos Carrasco, who will be opposed by Paolo Espino.