Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle Wanted to Give Prime Years to NY, Offer Team Flexibility

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Julius Randle could have waited for next summer and potentially landed a max contract but reportedly wanted to commit himself to the New York Knicks long term.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Randle agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension because wanted to offer the Knicks financial flexibility in addition to spending his prime in New York.

If Randle would have waited until next offseason, the Knicks could have given him a deal for five years and around $200 million. The team was limited to four years and $117 million because of NBA rules governing contract extensions. Agreeing this offseason may have cost Randle tens of millions of dollars.

The Knicks were active in free agency, signing Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker in addition to re-signing Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks. Randle was the leader of a surprise push to the No. 4 seed in the East last season, winning Most Improved Player with averages of 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

It's unclear if the Knicks have made the correct moves to surround Randle with talent good enough for perennial playoff contention, but the team seems as committed to him as he is to them.

Randle appears to be the type of superstar the Knicks have been waiting on since Carmelo Anthony's departure.