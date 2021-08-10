LeBron James 1-of-1 Cavaliers Rookie Card Could Sell for $1.2M at Auction

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

A LeBron James signed rookie card is expected to go for up to $1.2 million at auction this month.

The SP Authentic Exquisite Endorsements card received a 9 PSA grade and is the only one in circulation.

Gotta Love Rock and Roll Auctions will handle the bidding, which is set to begin Aug. 11 and has a minimum bid of $100,000.

"This may very well be one of his finest rookie cards ever printed, and it is the first time it has surfaced in nearly 20 years. It is highly unlikely that it will surface again for quite some time," the website description reads.

A LeBron rookie card sold for a record $5.2 million in April.