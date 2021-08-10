Tyson Fury Says Newborn Daughter Athena Is Back in ICU: 'Keep Her in Your Prayers'

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

Tyson Fury says his newborn daughter, Athena, is back in intensive care for an undisclosed issue.

The boxer asked for prayers Tuesday on Instagram. Fury had revealed Monday that Athena was in "stable condition" after initially being placed on a ventilator.

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is [in] a stable position & doing well," Fury wrote on his Instagram story before Tuesday's update. "Hopefully she comes out icu today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless."

