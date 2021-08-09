Tyson Fury Says Newborn Athena is off Ventilator; Starts Charity Fund for Hospital

AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Tyson Fury says his newborn daughter Athena has been taken off a ventilator and is in a "stable position" in an intensive care unit.

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is [in] a stable position & doing well," Fury wrote on his Instagram story Monday. "Hopefully she comes out icu today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless."

Fury announced the birth of Athena on Sunday but asked for prayers from fans. He did not go into detail regarding the complications the baby suffered.

Athena is Fury and his wife Paris' sixth child.

Fury has set up a GoFundMe page to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Liverpool and the Alder Hey Family House Trust, which provide housing for families of sick children who are receiving treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital.