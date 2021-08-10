NBA Summer League 2021: Scores and Highlights from Monday's Las Vegas Results

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas tipped off its second day of action Monday with a packed slate of nine games.

Jalen Suggs, Patrick Williams and Immanuel Quickley were among the notable emerging stars who took the court.

Summer League Scores—August 9

New York Knicks 94, Indiana Pacers 86

New Orleans Pelicans 94, Chicago Bulls 77

Philadelphia 76ers 95, Dallas Mavericks 73

Memphis Grizzlies 91, Brooklyn Nets 84

Sacramento Kings 80, Charlotte Hornets 70

Minnesota Timberwolves 91, San Antonio Spurs 89

Orlando Magic 91, Golden State Warriors 89 (OT)

Milwaukee Bucks 81, Los Angeles Clippers 78

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET

Monday Recap

Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin started things off with a bang as they combined for 54 points to propel the New York Knicks to a 94-86 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Toppin narrowly missed out on a double-double as he collected nine rebounds to go along with his 22 points. Quickley put up 32 points and was close to a double-double himself with eight assists.

Between the addition of Kemba Walker and the return of Derrick Rose, Quickley has plenty of competition at point guard in 2021-22. But he looks primed to build upon an encouraging rookie campaign.

While some viewed him as one of the most pro-ready prospects in the 2020 draft class, Toppin's first season was a bit of a mixed bag. Together, he and Quickley saw the utility in making the trip out west for the summer league.

Although the Chicago Bulls added DeMar DeRozan to serve as the starting small forward, much will be expected of 2020 first-round pick Patrick Williams in the Windy City. The 6'8" forward might be especially valuable on defense to cover for DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

The Bulls suffered a heavy 94-77 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, but they'll nonetheless be happy after Williams finished with 15 points and 12 boards.

He did most of his damage in the first half.

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III was the standout performer, going 6-of-9 on three-pointers en route to a 26-point game.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice acknowledged in July that Tyrese Maxey could be included in a trade for a star player but wrote how the Philadelphia 76ers "adore this kid for the work he puts in when the lights aren't on." Neubeck added the organization has grown more confident in the 20-year-old's long-term fit and utility on the roster.

Maxey continued to strengthen that case Monday with a 21-point outing as Philadelphia cruised past the Dallas Mavericks, 95-73. He went 8-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, throwing in five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Player development coach Brian Adams, who's running the summer league team, discussed the second-year guard's performance:

Like Maxey, Desmond Bane has an advantage over some of his summer league peers after spending a full season in the NBA already. The Memphis Grizzlies forward went off in a 91-84 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Bane had 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting (6-of-8 on three-pointers).

As the Nets were attempting to mount a late comeback, Bane nailed a pair of triples to seal the victory for Memphis. He made it an eight-point game with 53 seconds on the clock and had a swift response after a Quinndary Weatherspoon layup to put the Grizzlies up nine with 26.7 on the clock.

The Sacramento Kings turned heads when they selected Baylor star Davion Mitchell with the No. 9 overall pick and not necessarily for the right reasons. At 22, he's on the older side for an incoming rookie, and he's another point guard on a team that already has De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

In terms of the box score, Mitchell had a solid night (10 points, nine assists, one steal, one block) as the Kings beat the Charlotte Hornets, 80-70. His work on defense, however, showed why Sacramento might be vindicated when all is said and done.

James Bouknight finished 4-of-11 from the field and had five turnovers. He may not be looking forward to Charlotte's first matchup with the Kings during the regular season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs combined for the first dramatic finish Monday.

Devin Vassell tied the game at 89 points apiece with a three-pointer inside the final minute. Jaylen Nowell couldn't hit the mark on a pair of jumpers that would've put Minnesota ahead. Nathan Knight collected the second miss and converted the putback for what proved to be the game-winner.

That capped off a 19-point, nine rebound showing from the Timberwolves forward.

Vassell scored a team-high 23 points in the losing effort.

Jalen Suggs didn't disappoint as he led the Orlando Magic with 24 points and nine rebounds.

His biggest contribution of the game came on defense as Moses Moody was poised to give the Golden State Warriors the lead inside the final 30 seconds. The Magic guard went up to deny Moody with a right hand.

Orlando still had to worry about overtime, and Suggs was once again the man of the moment. He scored the Magic's first six points of the extra frame.

A pair of free throws from Cole Anthony with 4.3 seconds left were enough to hold Golden State at bay.

Suggs was obviously the big story.

Many were surprised when the Toronto Raptors passed on the Gonzaga star to take Florida State's Scottie Barnes instead. In time, Toronto might be proven correct in rating Barnes more highly.

But the Magic are probably thrilled with the outcome so far.