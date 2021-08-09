Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant with Custom Cleats

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant on his cleats for Toronto's four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels starting Tuesday.

Artist Michael Jordan, who designed the cleats, told TMZ Sports he began working on the project in June so that the customized kicks would be ready in time for the Blue Jays' upcoming trip to L.A.

Once the series is over, Guerrero plans to give the purple and black pair to Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.

The Ringer's Katie Baker profiled Guerrero in 2019 and wrote he "grew up loving Kobe Bryant." The 2021 All-Star also told Baker he has "always been a Lakers fan."

This will be the Blue Jays' first road trip to Los Angeles since Bryant's death.