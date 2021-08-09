Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant with Custom Cleats

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant with Custom CleatsAugust 10, 2021
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant on his cleats for Toronto's four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels starting Tuesday.
Jordan Custom Kicks @mikejordan_art
Vlad Jr wanted to pay tribute to Mamba and Mambacita while the <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> are playing in LA this week. This is one of two custom <a href="https://twitter.com/Jumpman23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jumpman23</a> pairs that Vlad will wear this series. Portraits are hand painted as always. Stay tuned for the next pair. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mambamondays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mambamondays</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/customcleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#customcleats</a> <a href="https://t.co/YITclWvYcK">pic.twitter.com/YITclWvYcK</a>
Jordan Custom Kicks @mikejordan_art
Vlad Jr is paying tribute to Kobe and Gianna this week with two pairs of customized <a href="https://twitter.com/Jumpman23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jumpman23</a> cleats. This pair features hand painted portraits and a lyric from XO by <a href="https://twitter.com/Beyonce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@beyonce</a> which was one Kobe’s favorite songs. After the series these cleats will be sent to Vanessa Bryant 💐 <a href="https://t.co/nBHCDH7sp9">pic.twitter.com/nBHCDH7sp9</a>
Artist Michael Jordan, who designed the cleats, told TMZ Sports he began working on the project in June so that the customized kicks would be ready in time for the Blue Jays' upcoming trip to L.A.
Once the series is over, Guerrero plans to give the purple and black pair to Vanessa Bryant.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.
The Ringer's Katie Baker profiled Guerrero in 2019 and wrote he "grew up loving Kobe Bryant." The 2021 All-Star also told Baker he has "always been a Lakers fan."
This will be the Blue Jays' first road trip to Los Angeles since Bryant's death.