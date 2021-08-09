Pascal Siakam Trade Rumors: Warriors, Clippers, Kings 'Enamored' with Raptors PF

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Pascal Siakam is reportedly on the trade market.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, the Toronto Raptors are "receiving numerous calls" regarding the star power forward and team president Masai Ujiri is "listening like a good negotiator." The Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly "enamored" with Siakam.

Anderson noted, however, that a trade "is possible, but not likely, the source said, adding Siakam has no desire to be moved despite the possibility of a rebuilding situation in Toronto."

He reported that the Kings have also shown interest in Philadelphia 76ers wantaway guard Ben Simmons.

The Raptors find themselves of something of a soft rebuild, with core pieces in Siakam (27), Fred VanVleet (27) and OG Anunoby (24) who are all good enough to be key contributors to a playoff team but lack the true superstar needed to be a title contender.

The team also has intriguing young players in Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa and Gary Trent Jr. worth building around, but on a somewhat different timeline than Siakam and VanVleet.

So it wouldn't be shocking, then, if the Raptors were willing to move on from Siakam this offseason.

The Kings likely would try to build a trade package around Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and multiple picks, per Anderson, a deal that would almost perfectly match Siakam's $33 million salary for the 2021-22 season. A starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Siakam and Richaun Holmes would give the Kings an excellent shot at forcing their way into the playoff conversation in a tough Western Conference.

The Warriors could also offer an intriguing package built around Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman to land another star to play alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, though it would require the Raptors sending back more salary in return. That offer would allow the Raptors to build around Wiseman, Barnes and Anunoby as key pieces while still putting a strong lineup on the floor thanks to Wiggins (26) and VanVleet.

As for the Clippers, it's hard to see what offer they may be able to build to compete with the above propositions. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George aren't going anywhere, they don't have much future draft capital after trading for George and matching salaries would require some combination of players like Luke Kennard ($12.7 million), Ivica Zubac ($7.5 million), Marcus Morris Sr. ($15.6 million) and Patrick Beverley ($14.3 million) heading the other way, alongside whichever younger players Toronto wanted in the deal.

The Raptors could get better offers elsewhere. Before this offseason is over, they just might.