Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs Not Scoring TD vs. Bucs Will 'Haunt Me' for Rest of Career

Patrick Mahomes played the worst game of his NFL career in Super Bowl LV, throwing two interceptions and scrambling for his life as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense swarmed their way to a 31-9 victory.

Suffice it to say, Mahomes has been stewing on that performance since February.

“For us to go out there and not be able to get in the end zone at all, it’s something that will kind of haunt me for the rest of my career," Mahomes told Peter King of NBC Sports.

Limited by a foot injury and left without both of his starting tackles, Mahomes looked like a shell of himself as the Bucs forced him into errant passes and check downs. The Chiefs offense never coalesced and failed to score a touchdown for the first time since Mahomes took over as starting quarterback.

In fact, it was the first time Mahomes had lost a game by two possessions in his NFL career.

If recent history is any indication, Mahomes should have plenty of chances to make up for his poor performance. The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl each of the last two seasons and have made the AFC Championship Game the last three. While nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, the Chiefs should be Super Bowl contenders for as long as Mahomes is healthy.

With a revamped offensive line and a surgically repaired foot, Mahomes will almost certainly be back in MVP-level form this season.