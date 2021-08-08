Luka Doncic to Rest Wrist Injury; Mavs Reportedly to Offer $207M Contract This Week

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Luka Doncic wants to give his injured wrist some time to rest now that the Olympics are over. His NBA club in Dallas would likely prefer if he would just use it to sign his name next week.

According to Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News, Mavericks governor Mark Cuban, head coach Jason Kidd, general manager Nico Harrison and front office advisor Dirk Nowitzki will fly to Doncic's hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, to offer the franchise star a five-year, $207 million max extension.

It's the same deal Trae Young agreed to with the Atlanta Hawks last week as the two cornerstones of the 2018 draft continue their ascension in the league. Before Doncic gets back to dominating in Dallas, he just wants to make sure he's able to take enough time off to feel rejuvenated.

"My wrist is going to be fine," Doncic said. "I need a couple of days off from basketball. I’ve had every day basketball since the beginning of NBA season. A lot of games, so I need a couple days off."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.