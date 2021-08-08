5-Star SG Shaedon Sharpe Narrows Top-5 List, Includes G League Ignite and Kentucky

Photo credit: 247Sports

Elite 2022 men's basketball prospect Shaedon Sharpe has narrowed his options to Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and the G League Ignite, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The 5-star prospect is rated the No. 6 overall player in the class, per 247Sports.

Sharpe has official visits planned for Kansas, Arizona and Oklahoma State and could decide shortly after his final visit in September.

"I'm 100 percent open to all options right now," the guard said. "I want to see what all of them have to offer. I need to learn more about the G League in terms of what their offer is and which other players will be on the team to decide whether that's something I want to do."

Sharpe has already taken a visit to Kentucky, which is his predicted choice by 100 percent of 247Sports' crystal ball contributors, but he clarified the Wildcats aren't currently the leader.

"People have been penciling me in with Kentucky, and I'm honestly not sure where that's coming from," he said, per Givony. "Maybe it's because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went there from Uplay and was one and done. ... No one really knows anything about my situation besides my family and [director of Uplay Canada, Dwayne Washington]."

Kentucky has produced its fair share of one-and-done talent under head coach John Calipari, although Oklahoma State has some impressive recent pedigree after Cade Cunningham was selected first overall in the 2021 NBA draft as a one-and-done.

The G League Ignite also developed top talent in its first year, including Jalen Green (No. 2 overall pick), Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7) and Isaiah Todd (No. 31).

The 6'4" Sharpe will likely make a move to the NBA before too long regardless of where he goes after high school. The guard has rocketed up rankings after an impressive performance at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, averaging 22.6 points across 12 games.