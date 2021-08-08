USA Tops China to Win Most Gold Medals and Most Overall Medals at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The United States finished the Tokyo Olympics with the most gold medals and most overall medals.

China had the most gold medals throughout much of the Games, but Team USA edged a 39-38 advantage on the final day of action.

The full medal list is available at Olympics.com.

The 113 medals overall trails the 121 the United States won at the 2016 Olympics, but it is still the team's second-best total since 1984.

