Draymond Green Calls Out Team USA Critics on Twitter After Gold-Medal Win vs. France

The United States men's basketball team had an inauspicious start to its quest to win the gold medal in this year's Tokyo Olympics, losing two exhibitions matches and a game against France in pool play.

That brought out the critics of the squad, but after it won gold Friday night with an 87-82 victory over France, Draymond Green has been going off on the naysayers on his Twitter account.

Here's a sampling:

Green, a two-time gold medalist, wasn't alone in letting the critics know his mind. Kevin Durant, fresh off winning his third gold medal, also had a message for the haters (warning: NSFW language):

"They had some power rankings out," Durant said on Instagram Live. "They had us fourth, behind Slovenia. C'mon man. Talking about they catching up to us. Like, are you serious? This skill is unmatched. You dig. Shout-out to everybody that won this gold. Everybody that chipped in and helped out. We're going to the press conference, but I had to talk my s--t real quick."

The counterpoint, of course, is that the United States didn't display the dominance it has in the past. There is an argument to be made that the rest of the world is closing the gap.

That doesn't mean a gap doesn't still exist, however. Green, Durant and the rest of Gregg Popovich's squad proved that yet again in Tokyo.

So, yes, the U.S. players enjoyed this win:

And in Green's and Durant's cases, they talked their trash along the way. To the winners goes the banter.