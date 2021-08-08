Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The march to the 2021 Little League World Series is underway, with three different regionals taking place around the country.

The Southwest regional has been going on since Thursday, while the Southeast regional began Friday. The Midwest regional kicked off Saturday.

There will be a total of eight regionals during the next week to determine the 16 representatives in this year's Little League World Series.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event is limited to teams from the United States. The top two squads in each regional will advance to the marquee event that is scheduled to begin Aug. 19 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

There was bad news in that regard Saturday.

Little League International announced that Greenville Little League (North Carolina) was forced to withdraw from the tournament after being notified of at least one positive COVID test on the team.

Greenville was scheduled to play Martin County North LL (Florida) in one of the Southeast Region games.

Tulsa National Little League (Oklahoma) was also disqualified from the Southwest Region tournament because of a positive test. Needville Little League (Texas) announced Friday it was sent home as the result of a positive test.

2021 Little League World Series Regionals Results

Southeast Region

Jefferson County LL (West Virginia) def. Warwick LL (Virginia), 7-5

Northwood LL (South Carolina) def. Sylacauga LL (Alabama), 12-0

Columbus Northern LL (Georgia) def. Nolensville LL (Tennessee), 6-5

Midwest Region

Sioux Falls LL (South Dakota) def. Davenport Southeast LL (Iowa), 10-0

Hastings Baseball LL (Nebraska) def. Fargo LL (North Dakota), 1-0

Centennial Lakes LL (Minnesota) def. JL Hutchinson Baseball LL (Kansas), 10-2

Southwest Region

Wylie LL (Texas West) def. Sunset LL (New Mexico), 7-0

Recap

The best game of the day was also the first contest on the Southeast Region schedule.

West Virginia rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to earn a 7-5 win over Virginia. Cameron Weiand scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Andrew Rolfe followed with an RBI single for insurance.

The West Virginia rally began with three consecutive hits, capped off by Weiand's two-run double that tied the score.

Serf Guerra, who came on in relief in the third inning, closed out the win with a perfect sixth inning.

Virginia did strike first with three runs in the top of the third. Blake O'Berry, Graham Hutchens and Jamaal Jones drove in four runs in the loss.

After losing to Georgia by the mercy rule Friday, South Carolina unleashed an offensive fury of its own against Alabama.

The bulk of the damage was done in the bottom of the third when South Carolina put up nine runs on six hits, two walks and a hit by pitch. Four players drove in at least one run in the win, led by four from Carter Kelly.

In the Midwest Region, South Dakota began play with an impressive 10-0 victory over Iowa that ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

South Dakota starter Gavin Weir pitched a perfect game, with 13 of his 15 outs coming via strikeouts. He only needed 63 pitches to complete his masterpiece.

Noah Kuenzi, Cason Mediger, Brekken Biteler and Opland Sonnichsen each had one extra-base hit in the win. Mediger, Kuenzi and Sonnichsen also drove in two runs.

In the best pitcher's duel of the day, Nebraska held on for a 1-0 victory over South Dakota. The two teams combined for just three hits, with Kowen Rader's solo homer in the bottom of the first being the difference in the game.

Hunter Nepple only allowed one hit, a leadoff single by Caden Nelson in the top of the fourth. He struck out 11 and walked two in the complete game win.

South Dakota did threaten in the top of the sixth when Beckett Gigstad walked and got to second on a groundout, but the rally stalled when Nelson grounded out to first to end the game.

Nelson, who was also the starting pitcher for South Dakota, tossed a complete game of his own with nine strikeouts and two hits allowed.

The only game in the Southwest Region was a one-sided affair, with Texas West shutting out New Mexico, 7-0.

Carter Nelson dazzled with 12 strikeouts in a complete game victory. The right-hander's only hit allowed was a one-out single to Brayden Bustillos in the top of the first.

With Nelson holding things down on the mound, Cason Parrish, Carson Martin and Dylan Regala did most of the damage for the offense. That trio combined to go 5-for-6 with six RBI. Regala hit a two-run homer off New Mexico starter Chase Rivera in the bottom of the fourth.

Minnesota rolled to a major win over Kansas behind big games from Kaden Julik (homer, three RBI, two runs) and Casey Morris (three RBI).

And Georgia's incredible six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth propelled them past Tennessee, after trailing in the game by five runs. Hudson Clark's two-run, walk-off single completed the epic comeback.