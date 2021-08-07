Report: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry Sign-and-Trades Investigated by NBA for Tampering

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

The NBA is reportedly investigating the sign-and-trade deals involving Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry for potential tampering, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that the "NBA is expected to examine early contact" regarding those trades that may have happened before free agency opened at 6 p.m. ET Monday.

The New Orleans Pelicans sent Ball to the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade that netted guard Tomas Satoransky, wing Garrett Temple and a second-round pick. Ball signed a four-year, $85 million contract as part of the move.

Lowry signed a three-year, $90 million contract and was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Miami Heat for forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Goran Dragic.

