Olympic Basketball 2021: Australia Beats Slovenia to Win Men's Bronze Medal

Patty Mills scored 42 points to lead Australia to a 107-93 victory over Slovenia to capture the bronze medal in men's basketball at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Mills, who recently signed with the Brooklyn Nets, knocked down 15 of his 31 shots from the field and dished out nine assists in his latest standout performance for the Australian national team. The Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Boomers.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks paced Slovenia once again with a near triple-double, tallying 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, though he did turn the ball over eight times and shoot 7-of-20 from the field (3-of-13 from three).

