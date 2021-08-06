NBA Rumors: Goran Dragic Won't Be Bought out by Raptors, Trade Calls 'Rebuffed'

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are apparently determined to keep Goran Dragic.

Marc Stein reported the Raptors have not engaged in buyout discussions and are rebuffing trade advances from other teams.

Toronto acquired Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from the Heat as part of a sign-and-trade agreement that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami. Dragic spent the last six and a half seasons with the Heat, earning an All-Star berth in 2018 and providing stability to the backcourt.

While Dragic is past his prime as he enters his age-35 season, he remains an effective sixth man who could slot in easily behind Fred VanVleet on the depth chart.

The Raptors may be more willing to entertain overtures if they struggle out of the gate. Toronto missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season last year but has given no indication a rebuilding effort is starting anytime soon.

It's possible the Raptors will eventually move on from Dragic, but the holding pattern makes sense for now.

There has been no reporting on any hesitation from Dragic about playing for the Raptors, so this is a situation worth monitoring rather than one where we can expect imminent change.