Lamar Jackson Activated from Ravens' COVID-19 List Ahead of 2021 Preseason

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the team facilities Friday and was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list following a 10-day absence, but it's unclear when he'll take part in his first full-team training camp practice.

"He'll be back as soon as he can be," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "I'm excited for that. I'm looking forward to it."

Jackson has led the Ravens to a 24-6 record across 30 regular-season starts over the past two years. The 2019 NFL MVP has completed 65.3 percent for 5,884 yards with 62 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in those contests. He's added 2,211 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground.

The 24-year-old Florida native hasn't been able to match those outstanding numbers in the playoffs, though. He's posted a 55.9 percent completion rate with three touchdowns and five picks in four postseason starts.

In June, Jackson said the Ravens are aiming to become more "consistent" with the deep passing game in 2021 and explained a lot of that success comes down to practice.

"We fell short three years in a row since I've been here," Jackson told reporters. "And I'm always seeing teams, when they get [to the Super Bowl], it's hard work, preparation."

That's why missing the start of full-team training camp practices wasn't ideal for the fourth-year signal-caller, but he's rejoined the team with time to spare before Baltimore kicks off the preseason.

The Ravens open the exhibition slate Aug. 14 against the New Orleans Saints followed by games against the Carolina Panthers (Aug. 21) and Washington Football Team (Aug. 28).

Jackson and Co. kick off the regular season Sept. 13 with a road game on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders and then face the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 2 home opener.

So Baltimore, which is among the conference's top title contenders, can't afford to get off to a sluggish start. Getting the franchise quarterback back on the practice field will be a step in the right direction.