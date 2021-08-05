Cubs' Sportsbook Plan Outside Wrigley Field Approved by Chicago Landmarks Commission

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

While fans have the ability to gamble from their phones while attending games, the Chicago Cubs are still moving forward with plans to build a two-story sportsbook next to Wrigley Field.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported the Commission on Chicago Landmarks unanimously approved such a move. The sportsbook will take at least one year to construct, be open year-round and have entrance gates into Wrigley Field.

However, those who use the sportsbook will not be required to attend the game.

The Cubs said in a statement:

"With this approval by the Chicago Landmarks Commission, we are excited to realize the potential envisioned by the State of Illinois to bring revenue, jobs and an exciting amenity to our fans. This sportsbook will play a huge role in helping to create economic impact through job creation, wages, investments and revenue for the City, State and County at a time when new sources of revenue are needed to fund infrastructure projects and education."

In September 2020, the Cubs announced a new partnership with DraftKings that included plans to construct a sportsbook.

Darren Rovell of Action Network reported at the time the Cubs would make approximately $100 million for "nearly a decade worth of rights" as part of the deal.