Jimmer Fredette Joins Nuggets Roster for 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Xinhua/Jiang Han via Getty Images

Jimmer Fredette may be on his way back to the NBA.

Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reported the Denver Nuggets added the BYU product to their Summer League roster. Fredette was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2011 NBA draft but was a journeyman throughout his career and last played for the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19.

Expectations were once high around the 32-year-old given his draft status and his collegiate career.

After all, he was the Associated Press Player of the Year and won the Naismith Award, Wooden Award and Mountain West Player of the Year as a consensus All-American when he was at BYU. He averaged a head-turning 28.9 points per game during his final collegiate campaign while leading the Cougars to the Sweet 16.

However, he never averaged more than 7.6 points per game in a single season in the NBA, and that effort came when he was a rookie.

Fredette played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Suns and averaged 6.0 points, 1.4 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.4 steals per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range.

That doesn't sound like someone whom an NBA team would take a chance on, especially at 32 years old. Yet he averaged better than 36 points per game with the CBA's Shanghai Sharks in three straight seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He returned to the Sharks in 2020-21 following a stint with Panathinaikos and averaged 26.9 points per game.

Perhaps he won't catch back on in the NBA, but Fredette can at least shoot from the outside and has impressed during his international career.