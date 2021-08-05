Yankees' Gary Sanchez Tests Positive For COVID-19, Manager Aaron Boone Says

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has tested positive for CCOVID-19, manager Aaron Boone announced Thursday.

Sanchez was noticeably held out of the lineup Wednesday and Thursday before Boone's announcement. It's unclear if Sanchez has been vaccinated for COVID-19. Several Yankees who were previously vaccinated tested positive for the virus earlier this season.

Boone said the team is waiting for PCR test results after Sanchez's rapid test came back positive. If the diagnosis is confirmed, Sanchez will miss at least the next 10 days.

Boone said Sanchez seemed to be symptomatic.

Sanchez is hitting .216/.329/.450 with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in this season. He's been in the lineup for 84 of the Yankees' 107 games.

Kyle Higashioka will likely slot into the starting lineup for as long as Sanchez is out. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported the team has called up Rob Brantly from AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.