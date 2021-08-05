Olympic Basketball 2021: USA vs. France Set for Men's Gold-Medal Game

Liu Yaru/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images

Team USA will face off with France in the men's basketball gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics after their respective wins in Thursday's semifinals at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The United States overcame an early 15-point deficit to score a comfortable 97-78 win over Australia. Kevin Durant led the charge with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Devin Booker chipped in 20 points for the Americans, who will be looking for their fourth straight Olympic title Saturday.

France narrowly escaped a serious challenge from Luka Doncic and Slovenia as Nicolas Batum made a game-saving block in the final seconds to preserve a 90-89 victory. Nando de Colo (25 points) and Evan Fournier (23) paced the French offense in the semifinal thriller.

Gold-Medal Game Information

Where: Saitama Super Arena in Japan

Tokyo Time: Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11:30 a.m. JST

Video Play Button Videos you might like

U.S. Time: Friday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Peacock or NBC Olympics

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this tournament.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.