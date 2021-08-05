Max Scherzer Takes Curtain Call After Striking out 10 Astros in Dodgers Debut

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Max Scherzer wasted little time impressing in his Los Angeles Dodgers debut.

The right-hander was brilliant during Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros, striking out 10 while allowing just two earned runs and five hits in seven innings of action. He staked his new team to a 7-2 lead and took a curtain call as he exited following his seventh frame:

The Dodgers made one of the most notable moves at the trade deadline when they acquired Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo, and outfielder Donovan Casey.

Los Angeles added one of the best pitchers of his generation in Scherzer, who has three Cy Youngs and eight All-Star selections on his resume. Scherzer also helped lead the Nationals to the 2019 World Series crown.

It was particularly important that he has proven himself in October because he figures to pitch there again this year with the powerhouse Dodgers.

Opponents will have to worry about countering a rotation that includes Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Scherzer, which will be all the more daunting if the newest acquisition pitches like he did Wednesday.