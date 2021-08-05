Spencer Dinwiddie Thanks Nets After Wizards Sign-And-Trade: BKN 'Saved My Career'

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Outgoing guard Spencer Dinwiddie thanked the Brooklyn Nets and members of the organization as his five-year run with the team comes to an end.

Dinwiddie said general manager Sean Marks, co-governors Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai, and the organization as a whole "saved my career."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 28-year-old is on his way to the Washington Wizards as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

A second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Dinwiddie had two nondescript seasons with the Detroit Pistons before heading to the Chicago Bulls in a trade for Cameron Bairstow. The Bulls waived him in October 2016 before he appeared in a regular-season game for the team.

That's why Dinwiddie's assertion that Brooklyn "saved" his career isn't too much of a stretch.

The 6'5" guard's rise coincided with the Nets' transition from an also-ran to a playoff contender and then to a franchise with championship aspirations after signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

A partially torn ACL limited Dinwiddie to three appearances in 2020-21. Before that, he put up 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game in 2019-20 as Brooklyn won 35 games and qualified for the postseason for the second successive year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Five seasons ago, Dinwiddie looked destined to bounce around the league—if he could maintain an NBA career at all. Now, he put himself in a position to earn what Marks called "generational money."

According to Wojnarowski, Dinwiddie cashed out with a three-year, $60 million contract from Washington.