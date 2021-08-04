Report: Spencer Dinwiddie Agrees to 3-Year, $62M Wizards Contract in Sign-And-Trade

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Free-agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie agreed to a three-year, $62 million deal with the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Washington will add Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, with Brooklyn receiving a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 pick swap, per Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN added:

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported Brooklyn attempted to get Washington to include Deni Avdija—the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. The Nets also weren't interested in receiving Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Montrezl Harrell in the deal.

Brooklyn, according to Winfield, was unwilling to include DeAndre Jordan because of the center's connection to the team's star-studded core of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Per Wojnarowski, the Wizards will also send Chandler Hutchison and a 2022 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in the deal, which will involve five teams:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Wizards had already agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope, Harrell and the No. 22 pick, Isaiah Jackson. They also worked a draft-night trade with the Indiana Pacers to add Aaron Holiday and No. 31 pick Isaiah Todd for Jackson.

The Athletic's Fred Katz reported Dinwiddie's contract was ironed out in short order but that Washington had to work on the particulars of the trade:

Dinwiddie reacted to the move on social media:

The 28-year-old was limited to three games last season after suffering a torn right ACL. He was cleared for basketball-related activities in June, with Dr. Riley Williams telling Charania the 6'5" scorer "looks and feels and moves like the pre-injury Spencer Dinwiddie."

The Wizards are hoping the 2019-20 version of Dinwiddie returns. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game that season, playing a big role in the Nets' reaching the playoffs. His 31.8 percent career clip on three-pointers is concerning, but Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope shot career bests of 36.1 percent and 41.0 percent in 2020-21.

Washington had a void in its backcourt after the Westbrook trade. Adding another point guard was imperative if the team wants to contend in 2021-22.

The front office also has to do what it can to entice Bradley Beal to stick around. The three-time All-Star can opt out of his contract next summer, and the situation is such that fans are wondering about the implications of a solitary emoji:

Dinwiddie is a downgrade from Westbrook, but the Wizards might be collectively stronger with the deals they've made.