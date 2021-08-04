Honus Wagner T206 Card Expected to Break Record, Sell for over $6M at Auction

Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A 1909 Honus Wagner T206 card made by the American Tobacco Company is expected to sell at auction for over $6 million, Roberts Edwards Auctions told TMZ Sports.

"This is an exciting time in our field, and I believe that timing is right for this card to become the most valuable card ever sold at public auction," Robert Edwards president Brian Dwyer told TMZ. "This is the Mona Lisa of baseball cards, and it’s a statement piece of epic proportions."

The card is extremely rare, with one selling for $3.7 million in May. That card was considered to be in good condition.

The most expensive sale in the sports card world came in January, when a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle PSA 9 sold for $5.2 million.