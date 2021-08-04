X

    Clippers Rumors: LAC 'Hopeful' About Re-Signing Reggie Jackson to New Contract

    The Los Angeles Clippers remain "hopeful" of re-signing Reggie Jackson this offseason, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

    Schultz added the Clippers might have a hard time making the money work but that Jackson "likes the organization and enjoyed his role" with the team. The 31-year-old averaged 10.7 points and 3.1 assists in 67 regular-season games with the Clippers in 2020-21.

