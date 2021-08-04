Aaron Rodgers: Relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'A Work in Progress'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Amid reports of discord between the two, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers addressed his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's practice, Rodgers called their dynamic "a work in progress."

"I think relationships aren't formed in a matter of a couple days," the three-time NFL MVP added. "There's time where respect grows, and the communication follows."

At the height of the Rodgers and Packers' offseason drama, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported in May that the nine-time Pro Bowler was "willing to weigh hard-line options" to resolve the situation.

Those options, according to Robinson, included a training-camp holdout or "possibly retirement."

Rodgers wound up reporting to training camp on July 27, the first day that Packers veterans were scheduled to arrive. He spoke to reporters after the team's first practice to answer questions, including saying a lot about the issues that began in February during a conversation with team management about his future.

"As I felt like, 'If you can't commit to me past 2021, and I'm not a part of recruiting process in free agency, if I'm not a part of the future, instead of letting me be a lame-duck quarterback, if you want to make a chance and move forward, then go ahead and do it,'" the 37-year-old said.

In order to get Rodgers to camp on time, the Packers did agree to some concessions on his contract.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the final year of Rodgers' current deal in 2023 is now a void year and the Packers "would agree to review Rodgers' situation at the end of this season" as part of the terms on the agreement.

Rodgers is entering his 17th season with the Packers and coming off one of the best years of his career, when he threw for 4,299 yards and led the NFL in touchdown passes (48) and completion percentage (70.7).

Green Bay finished the regular season as the NFC's best team with a 13-3 record, but it lost in the NFC Championship Game for the second straight year.