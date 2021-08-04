Olympic Track and Field 2021: Men's 200M Medal Winners, Times and Results

Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's Andre De Grasse captured the gold medal in the men's 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday with a winning time of 19.62 seconds at Japan National Stadium.

The United States' Kenneth Bednarek (19.68) came in second to secure the silver medal, while fellow American Noah Lyles (19.74) rounded out the podium by finishing third for bronze.

Here's a look at the full race results:

1. Andre De Grasse (CAN, 19.62)

2. Kenneth Bednarek (USA, 19.68)

3. Noah Lyles (USA, 19.74)

4. Erriyon Knighton (USA, 19.93)

5. Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR, 19.98)

6. Aaron Brown (CAN, 20.20)

7. Rasheed Dwyer (JAM, 20.21)

8. Jereem Richards (TTO, 20.39)

The men's 200 meters was one of the most anticipated races of the Olympics' track and field meet, with eight finalists who'd all posted a career-best time under 20 seconds in the event.

It also marked the latest showdown between De Grasse and Lyles, who've carried the 200-meter banner in recent years since the retirement of Jamaica's Usain Bolt, who won the gold medal in the event at the 2016 Rio Games as part of his Olympic swan song.

Lyles geared down a little early in his qualifying heat Tuesday to preserve energy, which almost cost him a spot in the final, but the 24-year-old Florida native said he knew the risk and was confident in the plan.

"It is not a win-lose situation," Lyles told reporters. "I'm glad I made it to the finals and that is all that matters. I knew I was going to make it. It was a bit risky, I wouldn't lie, but I made it."

De Grasse entered the night having already won a bronze, his fourth career Olympic medal, in the men's 100 meters earlier in the Games.

Between the star power of Lyles and De Grasse, and the high number of contenders with a legitimate shot at the gold medal, the 200 meters was a must-see event, and it lived up to the hype.

Looking ahead, another busy day of track and field is on tap Thursday with medal events in the men's triple jump, men's shot put, men's 110-meter hurdles, men's 20-kilometer race walk, women's pole vault and men's 400 meters.