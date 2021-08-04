Mac McClung, Lakers Fall to Heat in 2021 NBA Summer League Opener

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Los Angeles Lakers are busy overhauling their roster as the 2021-22 season approaches, but they lost their Summer League opener in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday.

The Miami Heat emerged with an 80-78 victory thanks to clutch free throws from Omer Yurtseven in the final 10 seconds. Austin Reaves had a chance to be a hero on the other side before the buzzer, but he missed a running jumper.

It looked as if the Purple and Gold were on their way to a win when Reaves drilled a triple to push the advantage to 77-72 with fewer than four minutes remaining, but that was their last field goal.

From there, a dunk from D.J. Stewart Jr., layup from Dru Smith and an alley-oop finish from Yurtseven put Miami up one. Devontae Cacok split two free throws for the Lakers to tie it before Yurtseven won the game at the line.

It was fitting that Yurtseven played the role of hero because he was dominant on his way to 27 points and 19 rebounds as the game's leading scorer.

Cacok spearheaded the effort for the Lakers with 15 points, seven boards, four assists and two steals, while Mac McClung added six points off the bench.