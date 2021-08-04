Lakers Rumors: Alfonzo McKinnie Waived After Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk Signings

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic on Tuesday.

McKinnie has played four NBA seasons, spending one year each with the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. He's averaged 4.0 points on 47.5 percent shooting and 2.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game over his career.

The news on McKinnie comes after the Lakers agreed to terms with former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, per Charania. They will also sign former Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and former Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old McKinnie, a Chicago native, played college ball at Eastern Illinois and UW-Green Bay.

He went undrafted in 2015 and played professionally overseas with the East Side Pirates (Luxembourg) and Rayos de Hermosillo (Mexico) before making the Chicago Bulls' G League team (Windy City Bulls).

McKinnie made his NBA debut for the Raptors in 2017. He also notably saw action during the Warriors' playoff run to the 2019 NBA Finals, posting 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game.